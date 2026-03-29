Find the PTSD treatment that’s right for you

The PTSD Treatment Decision Aid helps you find the right path

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) looks different for everyone. That’s why it’s so important to talk to your clinician and find the treatment that’s right for you. The PTSD Treatment Decision Aid (PTSDTDA) helps you learn about treatment options, compare the ones you like and then use when you feel ready to talk about them with a mental health care clinician.

If you’ve just learned you have PTSD or have tried treatment before and want a new option, the PTSDTDA can help. The tool makes it easy for you to explore your options anytime, anywhere.

What is the PTSD Treatment Decision Aid?

There are many proven treatments for PTSD, including therapies and medications. The PTSDTDA is an interactive tool that can help you explore these options and choose what works best for you.

The PTSDTDA was created by VA’s National Center for PTSD to help you learn about PTSD and its treatments. You can also watch videos that explain your treatment options and find answers to questions about PTSD and treatment. This can help you feel more ready and involved in choosing your treatment.

Explore information about PTSD and PTSD treatments

The PTSDTDA shares information on PTSD treatments, like trauma-focused talk therapies and medications. You can find answers to questions about treatment and watch videos on different topics. This includes stories from fellow Veterans, and videos of clinicians explaining different treatments.

Compare different PTSD treatment options

With the PTSDTDA, you can make your own chart to compare different treatments. You’ll see how well they work and what each one involves. By answering a few short questions, you can find the PTSD options that best match your needs and goals for PTSD treatment. For example, you can compare treatments like Prolonged Exposure (PE) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), or learn how talk therapies are different from medications for PTSD symptoms.

This information helps you weigh the pros and cons of each treatment and pick the ones that match your preferences for your personal treatment plan. Choose a PTSD treatment that’s right for you

The final step is creating a personal summary based on all the answers and personal preferences you entered in the PTSDTDA. This summary tracks your treatment preferences and any goals and questions you have that are helpful to share with your clinician.

You’ll also find ideas on how to talk to your health care clinician about your options.

Deciding is a team effort

Picking a PTSD treatment that’s right for you can feel overwhelming, which is why knowing your options and working with your clinician to plan can help. The PTSDTDA walks you through how to talk about your personal goals, preferences, and additional questions with a trusted clinician. Together, you can decide on a treatment that’s best for you.

Learn more about PTSD and PTSD treatment, find information for loved ones or access resources for clinicians.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, dial 988 then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.