MPD Seeking Suspects in Navy Yard Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery that occurred on March 14 during disorderly activity in the Navy Yard. Additional details about the disorderly activity can be found here.

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., multiple suspects assaulted two juvenile victims near the intersection of First Street and M Street, Southeast. The suspects forcibly removed the victim’s phones and other personal belongings. The suspects fled on foot. The victims were treated for minor injuries.

Two of the suspects can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia