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MPD Arrests Juvenile for Endangerment with a Firearm

Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile after a shot was fired into an apartment in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, after a bullet was fired through the ceiling of an apartment. No one was injured. Officers conducted a search of the unit above and located a bullet hole in the floor and an unregistered firearm.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 26040474

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MPD Arrests Juvenile for Endangerment with a Firearm

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