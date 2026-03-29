MPD Arrests Two Juveniles in Benning Road Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles for the robbery of an establishment in a Southeast.

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at approximately 12:27 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress at an establishment in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. Two suspects entered a store, implied they were armed, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspects fled with property from the store.

Responding officers located both suspects nearby and placed them under arrest. One of the suspects was carrying a paintball gun.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, and a 13-year-old juvenile male of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were charged with Robbery. The 16-year-old suspect was additionally charged with Threats to Kidnap and Injure a Person.

CCN: 26040807