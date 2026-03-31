How KoreLock APIs are Reshaping Interoperability in Access Control

APIs help manufacturers and access control providers integrate their technology into connected property management platforms.

Interoperability depends on flexible Smart Lock APIs. APIs let systems exchange data securely and efficiently. In access control, KoreLock APIs link locks and management software to property tech.” — Rob Goff, KoreLock Co-founder, VP of Product

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Locks are now key components of connected ecosystems, including property management software, tenant apps, automation, and security systems. As buildings get smarter, property managers expect each Smart Lock to fit seamlessly in their broader technology stack. This demand is transforming competition for manufacturers and access control software providers.

An API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of tools that lets software programs communicate. In Smart Locks, APIs link different systems.

SMART LOCK APIs ARE THE FOUNDATION OF INTEROPERABILITY.

"Interoperability requires flexible Smart Lock APIs. APIs enable systems to exchange data securely and efficiently. KoreLock APIs connect locks and management software to property tech," says Rob Goff, Co-founder and VP of Product at KoreLock.

With strong API support, manufacturers and access control providers enable features such as:

1. Automated credential provisioning when leases are signed.

2. Mobile access through tenant apps.

3. Visitor access tied to scheduling systems.

4. Real-time monitoring through security dashboards.

APIs help manufacturers and access control providers integrate their technology into connected property management platforms, with the flexibility and interoperability that property managers demand.

API INTEGRATION IS NOW A CORE BUYING REQUIREMENT.

Property managers are investing in technology to streamline operations and enhance the tenant experience. Many properties now depend on interconnected systems, including:

1. Property management platforms.

2. Mobile resident apps.

3. Package and visitor management systems.

4. Security monitoring tools.

5. Smart building and energy management software.

Access control systems (digital or electronic systems that regulate entry) must now integrate with other property technologies. Smart Locks should prioritize solutions that provide:

• Well-documented APIs (clear instructions for software integration).

• Compatibility with third-party platforms (ability to work with external systems).

Support for standard wireless protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Reliable firmware updates and long-term device support.

Smart Locks that do not integrate with the existing building management systems and infrastructure quickly become a liability.

APIs HELP MANUFACTURERS AND SOFTWARE PROVIDERS ACHIEVE INTEROPERABILITY.

Turnkey IoT Smart Lock technology with APIs allows manufacturers and access control software providers to achieve interoperability and connect products to property technology—without building a new IoT stack.

"KoreLock's API supports various lock manufacturers and software platforms, reducing reliance on vendors and enabling the flexibility that property managers want," added Mr. Goff.

The KoreLock IoT Smart Lock platform enables lock manufacturers and access control providers to:

1. ADOPT FLEXIBLE SMART LOCK APIs.

KoreLock’s API framework integrates seamlessly with third-party software and property management systems.

2. SUPPORT COMMON TECHNOLOGIES.

The KoreLock platform supports common wireless technologies, including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi, and enables mobile access and integration with smart building infrastructure.

3. MAINTAIN LONG-TERM COMPATIBILITY.

Regular KoreLock firmware updates keep devices compatible as technology advances, ensuring seamless integration over time.

THE BOTTOM LINE.

Lock manufacturers that focus on interoperability are best placed for large multi-family and commercial projects. KoreLock APIs deliver the IoT infrastructure needed for ready integration, eliminating the complexity and costs of in-house system development.

ABOUT KORELOCK

KoreLock, Inc. delivers turnkey IoT Smart Lock solutions that help lock manufacturers and access control providers build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's embedded technology platform fully supports its market partners with firmware and PCBAs, mobile apps, cloud infrastructure for remote monitoring and control, and API integration with any third-party application. The company is based in Denver, Colorado, and has installed over 130,000 smart locks worldwide. Visit KoreLock at www.korelock.com.

How It Works: The KoreLock Technology Platform

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