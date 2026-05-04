KoreLock and Junghwa Launch Joint Smart Lock Initiative for North American Multifamily Market

The Smart Lock initiative provides lock brands with strategic, differentiated, and partnership opportunities to expand their product lines.

These OEM Smart Lock models leverage smart functionality at their core—ensuring higher reliability, seamless integration, and a superior user experience for multifamily operators and residents.” — YJ Song, Representative of Product Development at Junghwa Tech Co., Ltd.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junghwa Tech Co., Ltd., a global leader in door lock hardware, and KoreLock, Inc., a leading Smart Lock platform provider, today announced a partnership. Together, the companies will deliver a new line of OEM Smart Lock solutions for North American multifamily housing. This collaboration empowers lock hardware businesses and distributors to quickly launch integrated Smart Lock products under their own brand names. The solution leverages KoreLock’s comprehensive platform with Junghwa’s reliable hardware.

The initiative introduces four connected Smart Lock models: JE-4000T, JE-400M, JE-400C, and JHIL-4000E. Each is engineered for diverse multifamily installation needs. The products integrate advanced features, including a touch keypad, NFC, BLE, and Wi-Fi. These deliver a seamless, fully connected access experience.

With rising demand for smart access in multifamily housing, property managers and tenants seek technologies that enable remote access control, increase operational efficiencies, and integrate with existing building systems.

“By combining Junghwa’s deep expertise in durable lock hardware with KoreLock’s advanced cloud-based platform, we are delivering a solution that is purpose-built for the connected era,” said YJ Song, Representative of Product Development at Junghwa Tech Co., Ltd. “These models leverage smart functionality at their core—ensuring higher reliability, seamless integration, and a superior user experience for multifamily operators and residents.”

With a flexible Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) model, North American lock brands can market Junghwa locks under their own name. This approach removes the need to develop smart lock technology internally, enabling these businesses to enter the Smart Lock market quickly and cost-effectively while focusing on their core business strengths.

“This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our position within a growing number of smart access locking solutions,” said Grant Walter, CEO and President of KoreLock, Inc. “By aligning Junghwa’s manufacturing excellence with KoreLock’s patented Smart Lock technology platform, we increase the breadth of our interoperable ecosystem. Our access control partners can go to market with a more comprehensive product set and better address the growing demand in the multifamily sector.”

The companies are working with lock brands, distributors, and access control solution providers who want to grow their product lines with connected access options.

WHAT MATTERS MOST TO MULTIFAMILY CUSTOMERS TODAY WHEN IT COMES TO CONNECTED LOCKS?

Customers prioritize remote control and management, easy installation, and low maintenance costs. Reliable BLE and Wi-Fi connectivity are critical, along with seamless integration with existing building management systems. These factors directly impact operational efficiency and resident satisfaction.

WHY IS NOW THE RIGHT TIME TO INTRODUCE THIS NEW OEM SMART LOCK PRODUCT LINE?

This launch aligns with strong market demand. Multifamily operators want to eliminate inefficiencies associated with mechanical key management and to enable remote access control. Residents increasingly expect smart home capabilities. Junghwa’s collaboration with KoreLock addresses both needs.

HOW DOES THIS SOLUTION DIFFERENTIATE ITSELF FROM OTHER SMART LOCK OFFERINGS?

Junghwa brings decades of expertise in the manufacturing of lock hardware. By integrating KoreLock’s patented Smart Lock platform from the outset, the partners deliver products designed for connectivity. Including touch keypad, NFC, BLE, and Wi-Fi ensures a complete and reliable solution, making it superior to many alternatives on the market.

HOW DO JUNGHWA AND KORELOCK COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER?

Junghwa provides durable, proven locking hardware, while KoreLock offers its interoperable Smart Lock technology platform and cloud connectivity technology. Together, the partners offer a level of synergy and competitive advantage that would be difficult to attain independently.

WHAT IS THE KEY COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE OF THIS INITIATIVE FOR LOCK BRANDS?

A key advantage is that North American lock brands can launch this solution under their own brand name through an OEM model. This enables faster market entry with a fully integrated product tailored for the multifamily sector, including remote management and tenant app integration.

Lock brand partners get proven hardware and smart technology without having to develop it themselves, cutting research costs and speeding up launch time. This model enables partners to easily and affordably provide unique smart lock solutions.

WHAT VALUE CAN EARLY PARTNERS EXPECT BY ENGAGING NOW?

Early OEM lock brand partners can gain an early advantage by offering these products in this fast-growing market. OEM partners may apply their brand markings to the keypad upon request.

WHO SHOULD REACH OUT, AND WHAT ARE THE NEXT STEPS?

Lock brands targeting the multifamily sector and distributors seeking to expand their Smart Lock offerings are encouraged to contact Junghwa at jinho3128@gmail.com or jhlock@hanmail.net, or KoreLock at info@korelock.com. The process begins with consultations on partnership structure, product specifications, and volume planning, then sample shipments and technical review.

####

ABOUT JUNGHWA TECH CO., LTD.

Junghwa Tech Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of door lock hardware with a long-standing reputation for quality, durability, and engineering excellence. Junghwa believes the best way to achieve customer satisfaction is through continuous technological development and attention to detail. The company is actively expanding its portfolio to include BLE- and Wi-Fi-connected lock solutions. It is leveraging its hardware expertise to meet the evolving demands of the global Smart Lock market. Visit https://www.junghwalock.com to learn more.

ABOUT KORELOCK, INC.

KoreLock, Inc. provides a comprehensive IoT Smart Lock technology platform that enables cloud connectivity, remote management, and seamless integration with modern building systems. KoreLock partners with lock manufacturers and brands to deliver scalable, secure, and user-friendly access solutions. Visit https://www.korelock.com/ to learn more.

HOW IT WORKS: THE KORELOCK TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.