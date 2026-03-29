March 29 Designated as Vietnam Veterans Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day in New York State, and directed 15 landmarks across the state to be illuminated in green, yellow and red the evening of Sunday, March 29 in recognition of the day and to honor the service and sacrifice of the state’s Vietnam veterans and their families. The date marks the solemn anniversary of the withdrawal of the last 2,500 American troops from South Vietnam in 1973.

“Today, New York State landmarks will be lit in green, yellow and red — the colors of the Vietnam Service Medal — to recognize New York's Vietnam Veterans and to honor those who died while serving their state and nation,” Governor Hochul said. “Many who served in Vietnam did not receive the appreciation and respect they had earned when they returned home. That is why today, and every day, we take the time to honor their courage and thank them for their service.”

These landmarks will be illuminated in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “On Vietnam War Veterans Day, we pause to honor the courage, sacrifice and enduring strength of All Who Served during one of the most challenging chapters in our nation’s history. For far too many Vietnam Veterans, the recognition and respect they deserved did not come when they returned home – but today, New York stands united in gratitude and remembrance. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and steadfast commitment to ensuring that All Who Served are seen, honored and supported. As our landmarks shine in the colors of the Vietnam Service Medal, may they serve as a visible reminder that their service is never forgotten, and that in New York, we proudly say what should have always been said: Welcome home.”

New York State is home to approximately 180,000 Vietnam Era Veterans and their families, and the names of 4,119 New Yorkers who died during the war are included on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services

The Department of Veterans’ Services serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or veterans.ny.gov to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. The Department’s Mobile Outreach Vans also provide a unique and secure space for all who served to meet confidentially with a Veterans Benefits Advisor. Crisis services and support are available by calling 988 (press 1). Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.