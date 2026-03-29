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St. Albans Barracks | Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:26A2001942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Seth Boudreau         

STATION:    St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2026 at 0013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Alburgh

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Peter Chappelow

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 28, 2026, at 0013 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Assault in Alburgh. It was determined through investigation that Peter Chappelow (46) assaulted a family member. He was ultimately released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court on  Monday March 30, 2026 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 at 1300          

COURT: Grand Isle

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

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St. Albans Barracks | Domestic Assault

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