St. Albans Barracks | Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A2001942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2026 at 0013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Alburgh
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Peter Chappelow
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 28, 2026, at 0013 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Assault in Alburgh. It was determined through investigation that Peter Chappelow (46) assaulted a family member. He was ultimately released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court on Monday March 30, 2026 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 at 1300
COURT: Grand Isle
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
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