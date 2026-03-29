Audimay Brings AI Judgment to WCAG 2.2 Accessibility Testing

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neumosys LLC, the company behind AI song generator Neume, today launched Audimay, a web accessibility audit platform designed to close the gap between what automated scanners catch and what a human auditor would find.

Current automated tools check the DOM against a fixed set of rules and reliably catch about 30–40% of WCAG issues. The rest — whether a button makes sense to a screen reader user, whether a form communicates errors clearly, whether focus order is logical — requires human judgment. Audimay brings AI into that gap, evaluating each component against WCAG 2.2 criteria using the same evidence a human auditor would: rendered screenshots, DOM structure, keyboard behavior, and screen reader output.

"Most accessibility tools give you a checklist of what they checked and quietly skip everything they can't," said Abhinash Khatiwada, founder of Neumosys LLC. "We wanted a tool that's honest about its coverage. If Audimay can't make a definitive call on a criterion, it tells you that explicitly instead of letting you assume you're compliant."

Audimay audits a page in phases. Teams can opt into AI-powered deep review, interactive flow testing for forms and checkout processes, and screen reader transcript validation, each priced on a per-page credit basis. The resulting report maps findings to all 55 WCAG 2.2 Level AA criteria, with evidence and remediation for each issue and an explicit list of what still requires manual review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.