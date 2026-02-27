AI That Rewrites Songs and Directs Music Videos

Neume's mobile app interface

Neume launches AI-powered song remixing and music video editor, letting anyone rewrite lyrics and produce videos from a browser

We built Neume so that anyone with an idea can turn it into a finished song and a finished video” — Abhinash Khatiwada

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neume, the AI-powered music creation platform developed by Neumosys LLC, today announced two new features that let anyone change the lyrics of any song and produce music videos — all powered by artificial intelligence.

The platform's Remix feature allows users to select any song — from their personal library or by uploading their own audio files — choose a section, rewrite the lyrics, and generate a new version of the track with the updated words, all while preserving the original melody and audio structure. The entire process takes under two minutes.

Users are already finding creative applications for Remix: fixing mispronounced words in AI-generated songs, personalizing tracks for birthdays and special occasions, creating parody versions of favorite songs, adjusting lyrics that didn't come out quite right on the first generation, and putting their own spin on existing music.

Neume's AI Music Video Editor, now available in beta, is a full timeline-based production tool that turns songs into professional music videos without any video editing experience. Users can generate scenes from text prompts, sync character animations to vocals with lip sync, control camera motion with reference videos, add text overlays and captions, and export finished videos — all from a browser.

Together, the two features make Neume one of the first platforms where users can reimagine a song's lyrics and produce the accompanying music video in one place.

"We built Neume so that anyone with an idea can turn it into a finished song and a finished video," said Abhinash Khatiwada, Founder of Neumosys LLC. "You don't need a recording studio or a production team. You just need to know what you want to say."

Both features are available now at https://app.neume.io with affordable credit-based pricing. The AI Music Video Editor is currently in open beta.

Neume is also available as a mobile app on App Store and Google Play.

