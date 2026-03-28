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Members adopt a pathway to bring E‑Commerce Agreement into force via interim arrangements

14th WTO Ministerial Conference

Sixty-six members, covering approximately 70% of global trade, have adopted a pathway to bring into force the WTO Agreement on Electronic Commerce through interim arrangements while continuing to work towards its incorporation into the WTO legal framework of rules, co-convenors announced on 28 March at the 14th Ministerial Conference taking place in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The joint press release is below.

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Members adopt a pathway to bring E‑Commerce Agreement into force via interim arrangements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


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