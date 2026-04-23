DG Okonjo-Iweala welcomes Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai of Macao, China to the WTO

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met with the Chief Executive of Macao, China, Sam Hou Fai on 23 April at the WTO. They discussed the active role Macao, China plays at the WTO and its strong support for the multilateral trading system. As trade openness and transparency are key to Macao, China's strong economic performance, both leaders highlighted the importance of the WTO for supporting the ongoing contribution of Macao, China to the global economy.

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