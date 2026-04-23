Canada launches safeguard investigation on certain wood goods

In the notification, Canada indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding.

The point of contact would be available to respond to enquiries relating to the procedures applicable to the investigation.

Point of contact:

Registrar

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

5th Floor

333 Laurier Avenue West

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0G7

Preferred means for correspondence:

E-mail address: [email protected]

5. Provide the deadlines and procedures for importers, exporters and other interested parties to present evidence and their views, including: (i) deadlines and procedures for Members and exporters to identify themselves as interested parties, if so required, to participate in the investigation, and (ii) the date of an intended public hearing as provided for in Article 3.1.

Deadlines and procedures related to the participation of interested parties in the inquiry are set out in the Notice of Commencement of Safeguard Inquiry published by the CITT, submitted to the Committee and available on the CITT's website. Importers, exporters and other interested parties will be able to present evidence and their views during the inquiry up to and during the hearing to be held by CITT.

The CITT will post questionnaires on 15 May 2026, to domestic producers, importers and foreign producers of the products concerned to request relevant statistical and other information. Responses to the questionnaires should be filed no later than 5 June 2026. Interested parties will also be able to file case briefs and reply briefs, as per the schedule set out by the CITT.

Interested parties wishing to participate in the inquiry as a party must file a Notice of Participation with the CITT by 15 May 2026. Each counsel who intends to represent a party in the inquiry must file a Notice of Representation, as well as a Declaration and Undertaking, with the Tribunal on or before 15 May 2026. This deadline must be strictly observed. Notices of Participation filed after the deadline will only be accepted in demonstrably extraordinary circumstances and with leave of the CITT.

The CITT will hold hearings relating to this safeguard inquiry commencing on 1 October 2026. The Tribunal intends to hold a hybrid hearing in-person and via videoconference."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/CAN/6.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.