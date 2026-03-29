Circuit Court Celebrates First Jail Diversion Program Graduates

HONOLULU – The Oʻahu Post-Booking Jail Diversion Program (OJDP) marked a significant milestone on March 18 with its first Circuit Court graduation ceremony, recognizing seven participants who successfully completed the program. There are now 42 participants enrolled in the Circuit Court and District Court OJDP programs.

Circuit Court Judge Ronald Johnson, who presides over the Circuit Court OJDP, presented each graduate with a certificate of completion and a court order confirming that their charges had been dismissed.

“Each of the graduates arrived at this point through hard work and dedication to the idea that they could be the best version of themselves,” said Judge Johnson.

OJDP provides an alternative to incarceration for eligible individuals with serious mental illness. Participation in the program is voluntary and requires a commitment from each participant. Individuals must also be approved for entry into the program by several of its partner agencies. Upon successful completion of the program, charges are dismissed.

Rather than proceeding through traditional prosecution, qualifying pretrial participants are placed directly from jail into a mental health crisis stabilization unit or other community-based treatment setting. They then transition to housing, behavioral health services, substance use treatment, and other services designed to support long-term stability and independence. Participants appear regularly before the court for interactive status hearings, where they share progress and challenges and receive feedback and encouragement from the court, case managers, the jail diversion program team, prosecutors, and defense counsel.

The District Court OJDP graduated its first participants in 2024 and has produced six graduates to date. Prior to graduating, many cycled repeatedly through District Court each year. None have reoffended.

“Although the statistics are encouraging, the true benefit of OJDP is not reflected by numbers, but rather by the courageous individual journeys of our participants,” said District Court Judge Tracy Fukui, who oversees the District Court OJDP.

“The goal is to provide participants with the services and foundation necessary to continue to live productively and independently in the community,” Judge Fukui said.

The program reflects the Judiciary’s broader approach to public safety—one that addresses the underlying challenges that often bring individuals into the criminal justice system. Individuals who are incarcerated experience significantly higher rates of serious mental illness and substance use disorders than the general population, and many cycle in and out of jail without receiving adequate treatment.

“Each graduate has overcome unique personal challenges utilizing the resources and skill sets provided by their case managers, treatment teams, and the diversion program,” Judge Johnson said. “Each graduate has proven that they are ready to move forward as productive members of our community.”

One of the graduates, Brenda, shared her experience during the ceremony.

“I tried to get sober so many times and I just couldn’t do it, but something happened to me my first month in the program,” she said. “When I first got in, I had no intention of staying. Then I started seeing you guys… and realized how much you really wanted to help us.”

“Never in my life have I seen anyone put their heart into it the way you did,” she added. “It just made me so happy to be a part of something so good.”

The program is the result of a collaborative partnership among the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu, the State Office of the Public Defender, and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Adult Mental Health Division. Additional partners include the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Governor’s Office, and the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General.

Judge Johnson and Judge Fukui thanked the program’s partners. “Their support, guidance, and commitment make this work possible,” Judge Johnson said.