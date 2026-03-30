Understanding Who is Legally Responsible for a Dog Bite: The Answer Might Not be Obvious

Dog Bite Victims in Ohio May Have Claims Against Owners, Keepers, and Harborers of Dogs, Attorney Explains

Attorney Oryshkewych explains that Ohio law may allow victims to pursue claims against not only a dog owner but also individuals considered a keeper or a harborer of the dog” — George Oryshkewych

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio dog bite victims often assume that only the owner of a dog can be held responsible for an injury. According to Cleveland personal injury attorney George R. Oryshkewych, Esq., Ohio law recognizes several different types of responsibility when a dog causes harm.Attorney Oryshkewych explains that Ohio law may allow victims to pursue claims against not only a dog owner but also individuals considered a keeper or a harborer of the dog. Understanding these distinctions can make a significant difference when an injured person seeks compensation for pain and suffering, scarring, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages following a dog attack."In Ohio, responsibility for a dog does not always stop with the person who legally owns the animal," said Oryshkewych. "The law can also impose liability on someone who keeps or harbors the dog depending on the circumstances surrounding where the dog lives and who exercises control over it."A dog owner is typically the person who legally owns the animal. However, a keeper may be someone who has physical control over the dog at the time of the incident, such as a friend, family member, or caretaker temporarily responsible for the animal.A harborer may include a property owner or landlord who allows the dog to live on the premises and has the ability to control the property where the dog is kept. In some cases, landlords or property occupants may be considered harborers if they knowingly allow a dangerous dog to remain on the property and exercise control over the location where the dog is housed.These legal distinctions are important because dog bite injuries can occur in many situations including private homes, rental properties, apartment complexes, and public spaces. Identifying every potentially responsible party can help ensure that injured victims have a full opportunity to pursue compensation under Ohio law.Oryshkewych notes that dog attacks can lead to serious physical and emotional injuries. Victims often face medical treatment, scarring, infections, and lasting trauma after an incident. Determining who may be legally responsible is often one of the first steps in evaluating a potential claim.The law office represents individuals throughout Ohio who have been injured by dogs . The practice focuses on evaluating liability, investigating the circumstances of dog attacks, and pursuing compensation when a responsible party can be identified under Ohio law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.