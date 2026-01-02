OhioDogBiteLawyer.us Launches to Help Victims Navigate Dog Bite Matters in Ohio

www.ohiodogbitelawyer.us has been launched by George R. Oryshkewych, Esq. to support individuals dealing with dog bites and other injuries caused by dogs.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new website at www.ohiodogbitelawyer.us has been launched by the Law Offices of George R. Oryshkewych, Esq. to support individuals dealing with dog bites and other injuries caused by dogs throughout Ohio.The site offers clear guidance for those who have been injured by a dog. George can offer guidance in determining whether the owner of the dog is liable for the injury, whether someone else (the keeper of the dog, or property owner of where the dog resides) may also be liable, in pursuing an insurance claim for compensation, and in filing a lawsuit to obtain compensation if necessary.George R. Oryshkewych, Esq., a personal injury attorney based in Cleveland, has represented clients in more than 30 counties across Ohio. With over 32 years of legal experience, he has the background to offer advice and representation in all personal injury matters. “In recent years, I have devoted much of my practice specifically to dog bite and dog injury cases ,” said Oryshkewych. “Many people do not realize that an owner of a dog can be liable for any injury caused by a dog, even if the dog does not actually bite or even touch the victim.”The practice focuses on dog bite /personal injury litigation, including claims on behalf of minors which may require Probate Court approval. The practice has pursued and litigated claims throughout Ohio.In addition to online resources, the firm offers office appointments in multiple cities and home or virtual visits if preferred, helping victims take action during urgent legal situations.Website: www.ohiodogbitelawyer.us Press Contact: George R. Oryshkewych, Esq.Email: press@ohiodogbitelawyer.usPhone: +1 440-737-2483

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.