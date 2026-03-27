Driving Boston Forward: Honoring Those Who Keep the City Moving

The Council recognized March 18, 2026 as “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” in the City of Boston, honoring the essential role public transit drivers and operators play in keeping the city moving.

March 18 marks Transit Driver Appreciation Day, a global holiday that commemorates the launch of the first public bus line - the “Five Penny Coaches” in Paris in 1662 - and celebrates transit workers around the world.

Boston, home to the oldest subway in North America, continues to prioritize maintaining and expanding its public transportation network to meet climate, sustainability, and mobility goals. Every day, residents and visitors rely on public transit to get to work, attend school, and travel throughout the city, with transit drivers ensuring safe and reliable service.

Thousands of transit drivers and operators support Boston’s transportation systems, including more than 3,000 workers across bus, subway, rail, ferry, and shared transportation services through the MBTA. Additional workers serve residents through Massport and city-run routes such as the Mission Hill Link Bus.

The resolution also acknowledges the risks transit drivers face on the job, including exposure to assault and violence, and notes that expanded assault and battery protections for transit workers were enacted at the end of last year.

Through this resolution, adopted during this week’s Council meeting, the Council honors the diligence, professionalism, and dedication of public transit drivers and operators and expresses its gratitude for their service in ensuring that residents and visitors can travel safely and efficiently throughout the city.