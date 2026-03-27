Council Calls for Updated Police Footage Protocols

The Council adopted a resolution calling on the Boston Police Department to update its protocols for releasing body camera and dashboard camera footage to include timely access for oversight entities following police-involved shootings, mass shootings, and major events.

The resolution, offered by Councilors Culpepper and Worrell, was adopted by a vote of 9 in the affirmative, 3 in the negative, with 1 member present.

The resolution comes as the City of Boston and its residents continue to grapple with the recent loss of life resulting from a police-involved shooting in Roxbury. It references the death of Stephenson King and the subsequent criminal charges brought forward, which have prompted questions from the community regarding transparency and accountability.

The measure also recognizes community members who have come forward seeking answers and clarity during a period of grief and uncertainty. It emphasizes that transparency between law enforcement and the public is essential to building and maintaining trust, particularly in communities with longstanding concerns regarding policing practices.

Additionally, the resolution highlights the role of oversight entities in serving as a bridge between the community and law enforcement and ensuring that processes are transparent, fair, and accountable. It notes that body-worn cameras provide an objective record of interactions that can support accountability and fairness for both officers and residents.

Through the adopted resolution, the Council calls on the Boston Police Department to revise its footage release protocols to ensure oversight entities have timely access in relevant cases, in a manner consistent with due process, ongoing investigations, and the principles of transparency and accountability.