2026MIECF Features Four Themed Matching Sessions Comprising over 300 Business Talks

MACAU, March 28 - During the 2026 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2026MIECF), four themed matching sessions were held, focusing on new energy exports, Macao-Hengqin environmental co-operation, environmental technologies, and green buildings. These sessions attracted premier enterprises from the Chinese mainland, Portugal, Brazil, Singapore, Thailand, and other countries and regions, including Fortune Global 500 energy giants, leading mainland environmental enterprises, environmental organisations from Portuguese-speaking countries, and top-tier tech companies. Over 300 business talks were arranged in total, covering areas such as the procurement of environmental products, the application of energy-saving technologies, and the construction of green infrastructure, with the aim of building a high-quality matching platform for Macao enterprises and their international counterparts and opening up international green co-operation opportunities.

Helping enterprises overcome the challenges of overseas expansion and explore international business opportunities

The representative of a mainland green technology enterprise, which was exhibiting at MIECF for the first time, praised the event for helping exhibitors address challenges most companies would encounter when expanding overseas. These challenges include difficulty in finding buyers, unfamiliarity with overseas markets, and inefficient matching. Thanks to the targeted and efficient matching platform provided by the event, the enterprise established a preliminary deal with several international certification bodies. All participating enterprises approved the appeal of MIECF as a green trade and economic exchange event certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

Buyers from ASEAN countries showed an interest in highlight exhibits such as carbon reduction technologies and green building materials, hoping to introduce the relevant technologies in their local markets to support the industrial transition. They spoke highly of the arrangements during the event. In particular, the Green Synergy Hub, which used technology-driven services such as matching technology, effectively improving matching efficiency and enabling buyers to engage with multiple high-quality suppliers in a short amount of time. During the event, they reached preliminary agreements with three Chinese enterprises.

Transforming technologies into commercial products to enhance green achievements

Through the MIECF platform, a Portuguese technology enterprise successfully commercialised its innovative research and development technologies, facilitated the implementation of green port projects, and expanded its global green business operations. By contributing its technological expertise, the enterprise is helping to achieve carbon reduction goals and advance the development of low-carbon, zero-waste cities.

Furthermore, through Green Matching, the Guangdong Association of Environmental Protection Industry reached preliminary co-operation agreements with government agencies in areas such as waste management and noise monitoring. The association is looking forward to expanding, through Macao’s platform, into international markets, including those in Southeast Asia and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The Macao SAR Government will continue to strengthen its co-operation with partners in the Chinese mainland and internationally to promote the upgrading of Macao’s green industrial chain and support local enterprises in expanding overseas. The government is also committed to providing the industry with more targeted and efficient networking opportunities, in order to unlock new horizons for international green collaboration.