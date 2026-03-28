Knockout stage started at 2026 World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup

MACAU, March 28 - The 2026 World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup, organized by the Sports Bureau and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macau Sailing Association, and held in partnership with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), began its quarter-finals and semi-finals today (28 March).

The best-of-five quarter-finals commenced this morning, when Christian Prendergast of the United States came back from losing the first race to win against Aurélien Pierroz of France, who topped the qualifying round, 3-1. Meanwhile, Oscar Engström of Sweden, who finished second in the qualifying round, beat French skipper Ian Garreta 3-1. Denmark’s Jeppe Borch similarly defeated world number two Cole Tapper from Australia 3-1, while Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson, ranked third in the world, eliminated Nick Egnot-Johnson of New Zealand 3-0.

The semi-finals, also using a best-of-five format, began after the conclusion of the quarter-finals. Engström currently leads Prendergast 2-1, while Borch holds a 2-0 lead over Berntsson. The semi-final races will be completed tomorrow morning (29 March), followed by the petite final and the final.

Residents and visitors can enjoy the racing from shoreline viewing areas, while the races will also be broadcast live online. Live streaming will be available on multiple platforms including the “Macao Major Sporting Events” YouTube channel and Facebook page, the event’s official website www.macaomatchcup.com, and the World Match Racing Tour YouTube channel.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomatchcup.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.