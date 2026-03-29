ExposeIQ Launches AI+Human Verified Litigation Platform Offering Real-Time, Live Deposition Analysis

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New Tool Delivers Instant Strategic Advantage to Trial Attorneys During Live Testimony

The platform delivers actionable intelligence the moment it appears in live testimony, allowing lawyers to press key points immediately.” — Joseph Terp, co-founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExposeIQ today announced the launch of its Litigation Platform , a real-time intelligence system developed to give trial attorneys and litigation teams a measurable strategic advantage from the first deposition through closing argument.The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with proprietary software and mandatory human verification to analyze live testimony within 30 seconds to one minute. It instantly flags contradictions between current testimony and prior sworn statements, discovery responses, and evidence. It also identifies timeline gaps, evidentiary weaknesses, and narrative inconsistencies that attorneys traditionally discover only after hours of manual review.Key capabilities include automatic creation of dynamic, interactive timelines that update as new facts emerge; a neurolinguistic question generator designed to strengthen the attorney’s case narrative while exposing weaknesses in the opposition’s position; secure real-time team collaboration; and the ability to challenge problematic evidence live in front of juries. The platform is available on a per-case basis with no subscription required.“Attorneys no longer have to wait days or weeks to discover critical inconsistencies,” said Joseph Terp, co-founder of ExposeIQ. “The platform delivers actionable intelligence the moment it appears in live testimony, allowing lawyers to press key points immediately rather than during late-night case preparation. This leads to stronger cross-examinations, more effective motion practice, higher settlement values, and better trial outcomes, all while maintaining full ethical and procedural compliance.”The need for such tools has grown as case files have become increasingly complex and voluminous. By reducing manual preparation time by an average of 50 to 70 hours per case, the ExposeIQ Litigation Platform allows attorneys to focus on high-value strategy and advocacy rather than repetitive data review.The platform is now available to law firms nationwide.

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