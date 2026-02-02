ExposeIQ Announces Launch of Rainmaker for Law Firm Business Development

ExposeIQ Litigation Intelligence That Wins Cases

ExposeIQ Rainmaker Enables Firms to Offer Corporate Prospects Free Case Audits, Supporting Ethical Client Acquisition Strategies

Rainmaking has long been the lifeblood of law firm growth, but it's broken, inefficient, expensive, and fraught with ethics risks.” — Joseph Terp, CEO and Co-Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExposeIQ, a legal tech company focused on litigation intelligence, today announced the availability of its ExposeIQ Rainmaker platform. The Rainmaker platform provides mid-size and large law firms with a tool to facilitate business development through value-based interactions with potential corporate clients.The Rainmaker platform allows firms to provide qualified prospects, such as general counsels and in-house legal teams, with access to free post-mortem audits of their past lost cases. Using ExposeIQ's AI+ engine, the audits analyze litigation data, including testimony, discovery, timelines, metadata, and linguistic patterns, to identify over 115 potential discrepancies, timeline gaps, causation weaknesses, and deceptive cues that may have influenced case outcomes."Rainmaking remains a key component of law firm growth, but it can be resource-intensive," said Joseph Terp, cofounder of ExposeIQ. "The ExposeIQ Rainmaker offers an alternative approach by allowing corporate prospects to conduct their own post-mortem case audits, which may inform their decisions regarding legal representation."The Rainmaker platform functions as follows: Firms share access with prospects, who independently run the audits. The system generates a report branded with the firm's logo, name, and contact information. No further engagement is required from the firm, as the process relies on the prospect's self-directed review. In initial evaluations with Florida-based firms, the platform demonstrated utility in markets like Orlando, Miami, and Tampa.ExposeIQ is currently seeking pilot partners among mid-size to large Florida firms to evaluate and refine the Rainmaker platform's capabilities. Interested firms can schedule a 15-minute demonstration at exposeiq.com/demo or contact Joseph Terp at jterp@ExposeIQ.com.About ExposeIQ: ExposeIQ is an Orlando-based legal tech company providing real-time litigation intelligence and business development solutions for law firms. Founded by Joseph Terp and Oli Wood, the company develops AI tools to analyze case data and support rainmaking strategies through self-directed reviews. Learn more at exposeiq.com.

