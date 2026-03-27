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Škofja Loka Passion Play 2026

SLOVENIA, March 27 - The Škofja Loka Passion Play is based on the original work of Father Romuald, Lovrenc Marušič, dating from the early 18th century, and is regarded as the oldest preserved dramatic text in the Slovene language. The text of the Škofja Loka Passion Play was developed on the basis of the tradition of Slovene penitential processions.

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Škofja Loka Passion Play 2026

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