Too Much for UPS, Too Little for Movers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA — March 28, 2026 — Every year, millions of Americans hit the same wall. They need to ship a couch, a bedroom set, or a few boxes across the country — and they quickly discover their shipment is too large for UPS or FedEx, but too small to justify hiring a traditional moving company.Ship Smart Inc., a leading provider of small long distance moving and furniture shipping services, has spent over 25 years solving exactly this problem. Today, the company announced the launch of its completely redesigned website at www.shipsmart.com , featuring a streamlined moving cost calculator, faster online estimates, and an improved experience designed to help customers plan and book their moves in minutes."Too much for UPS, too little for movers — that's the phrase we hear from our customers every single day," said Ship Smart's leadership team. "We built this company to fill that gap, and our new website makes it even easier for people to find us and get started."The Gap in the Moving IndustryTraditional parcel carriers handle individual packages up to 150 pounds. Traditional moving companies require minimum shipments of 2,000 to 3,500 pounds, charging full-truck rates even when the customer's load fills only a fraction of the trailer. This leaves a significant portion of Americans — college students, downsizers, estate families, remote workers relocating, and anyone moving a partial household — without an affordable option.Ship Smart addresses this gap through less-than-truckload (LTL) freight consolidation. Customers' belongings are professionally packed at Ship Smart's warehouses, palletized, and shipped alongside other shipments heading in the same direction. Customers pay only for the space their items occupy — not for an entire truck.What's NewThe redesigned website includes:Instant online moving calculator — customers can get estimated pricing in minutes without providing an email address or waiting for a callbackSimplified service pages — clear explanations of furniture shipping, small moves, college moves, estate moves, senior moves, and international shippingEnhanced mobile experience — fully responsive design for planning moves on any deviceExpanded resource center — comprehensive guides, cost breakdowns, and expert advice for every type of small moveWhat Hasn't ChangedShip Smart's core service remains the same trusted model the company has delivered since 1999:Professional packing included in every shipment — certified packing professionals custom-pack items to manufacturer standards using bubble wrap, foam, heavy-duty cartons, and full wood crating when neededWhite-glove pickup from the customer's home or business300+ locations across all 50 states and Canada for fast, flexible pickupsDamage rate below 2% — among the lowest in the industryFull replacement insurance available with deductibles starting at $100Delivery to all 50 states, Canada, and most international destinationsNo weight minimums — Ship Smart handles everything from a single piece of furniture to loads up to 2,000 poundsA+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and strong reviews on Trustpilot and GoogleAbout Ship Smart Inc.Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Aptos, California, Ship Smart Inc. specializes in small long distance moves and furniture shipping for residential and commercial customers. The company operates a network of over 300 locations nationwide and maintains multimillion-dollar partnerships with North America's top freight carriers to deliver affordable, professional shipping for loads that fall between parcel services and traditional movers. Ship Smart is licensed, bonded, and insured (MC# 381032, DOT# 2226241) and is a member of the California Moving and Storage Association (CMSA) and a partner of the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers (NASMM).For more information, visit www.shipsmart.com or call (866) 333-8018.Media ContactShip Smart | Small Movers Los Angeles 12100 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, United States Phone: (866) 333-8018 Email: CustomerService@ShipSmart.com Web: www.shipsmart.com

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