Simple Moving Company Takes Home 2026 Best of Los Angeles Award for Stress-Free, Transparent Moving Services

Simple Moving Company

Simple Moving Company wins the 2026 Best of Los Angeles Award, recognized for transparent pricing, trained crews, and stress-free moves across LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving is rarely anyone's idea of a good day, and surprise fees and no-show crews only make it worse. Simple Moving Company built its business on removing exactly those frustrations, and that approach has now earned formal recognition: the company has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Los Angeles Award for Excellence in Moving Services. The honor places the company firmly among the most trusted local movers in Los Angeles The Best of Los Angeles Award program highlights standout local businesses that demonstrate consistent quality, a strong community reputation, and a dependable track record. Simple Moving Company was selected for two qualities customers ask about most: transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden charges, and trained crews who treat a customer's belongings as their own."A move should feel handled, not chaotic," a company spokesperson said. "We tell customers exactly what their move will cost before we start, and we show up with people who know what they're doing. Winning Best of Los Angeles tells us that promise is landing where it matters most, with the families and businesses we serve." Transparency sits at the center of the company's model. Quotes are explained clearly up front, so customers know what they are paying for and why, with no last-minute add-ons after the truck is loaded. That clarity, paired with punctual scheduling and careful handling, is what the company credits for its steady stream of five-star reviews and repeat business.Founded in Los Angeles, Simple Moving Company has built its reputation on efficient logistical planning and dependable service. As an established Los Angeles moving company , it serves neighborhoods across the metro area, from downtown high-rise apartments to single-family homes in the suburbs and beach communities. The company handles apartment and home moves, office relocations, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, and short-term storage coordination. Award organizers cited the company's clear communication, responsive customer support, and consistent five-star feedback among the factors behind the 2026 selection. Structured crew training and detailed move-coordination procedures are designed to limit damage, keep moves on schedule, and reduce the stress that usually comes with relocating.The company's commercial moving services in Los Angeles are built around flexibility. Clients can book full-service moves that include packing and materials, or labor-only help for loading and unloading a rented truck or container. Free protective wrapping for furniture, electronics, mirrors, and other fragile items comes standard, and scheduling options span weekdays and weekends to fit tight timelines and lease deadlines.That focus has helped the company stand out in one of the busiest relocation markets in the country. As demand for vetted, reputable movers grows across Los Angeles, customers increasingly look for providers who pair fair pricing with verified workmanship, and the company's no-hidden-fees commitment speaks directly to that need.Simple Moving Company also serves the wider Southern California region, including Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, and surrounding counties, giving relocating customers a single, dependable point of contact for moves of nearly any size."Recognition like this is earned one move at a time," the spokesperson added. "We're grateful to every customer who trusted us with their home or office, and we plan to keep raising the bar."About Simple Moving CompanySimple Moving Company is a professional moving services provider based in Los Angeles, California, offering comprehensive residential and commercial moving solutions throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Built on clear communication, reliable scheduling, and careful handling of customer belongings, the company provides local moves, office relocations, packing and unpacking services, and labor-only assistance. With transparent, upfront pricing and trained, vetted movers, Simple Moving Company is committed to delivering an efficient, low-stress experience for every move, from studio apartments to large corporate offices.

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