Move Happy Group Expands 5 Stars Moving Services Across Hawaii

Full-service mover broadens local, long-distance, and military relocation support from new Kapolei hub.

KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAPOLEI, HI -- Move Happy Group, a full-service moving and storage provider with more than three decades of experience, announced the expansion of its 5-star moving services across Hawaii, strengthening support for residential, commercial, and military relocations throughout the islands. Building on a track record of over 250,000 completed moves, the company is extending its operational footprint from Kapolei to serve more households and businesses seeking dependable, end-to-end moving solutions. The expansion is designed to provide faster response times, more flexible scheduling, and increased capacity for packing, storage, and delivery for both local and long-distance moves. Through its expanded presence, Move Happy aims to make it easier for residents and businesses to find Local Hawaii movers that can manage every stage of a relocation, from in-home packing and detailed item protection to secure storage and on-time delivery. The company’s local teams are trained to handle high-rise residences, commercial properties, and complex building access requirements common across the islands. As part of the growth initiative, Move Happy is emphasizing transparent pricing and reliability for customers who expect Licensed and insured Hawaii movers . The company continues to offer guaranteed, upfront quotes with no hidden fees, as well as guaranteed delivery dates for qualifying long-distance moves between Hawaii and the mainland U.S. This approach is supported by technology-driven inventory tracking and standardized operating procedures refined over decades of service. The expansion also enhances Move Happy’s capacity to support Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves and other military-related relocations. With dedicated processes tailored to military families, the company provides packing, storage, and delivery services aligned with tight timelines and specialized requirements associated with base housing and inter-island transfers. In addition to household and military moves, the broadened Hawaii operations are built to accommodate corporate, retail, and office relocations. Businesses looking for a single point of contact for packing, transporting, and storing equipment and inventory can leverage Move Happy’s scalable services and 24/7 scheduling options. With its combination of local island expertise, long-distance logistics capabilities, and large-scale storage infrastructure, Move Happy positions itself as a comprehensive Hawaii moving company for customers seeking a streamlined, worry-free moving experience. The company’s teams receive weekly training to maintain consistent service standards and to refine best practices for the protection of furniture, electronics, and buildings during every stage of a move.About Move Happy: Move Happy is a full-service moving and storage company that has been relocating households, businesses, and military families since 1991. With more than 30 years of experience and over 250,000 completed moves, the company specializes in fast, safe, and worry-free relocations at fair, transparent prices. Move Happy operates as a one-stop shop, offering professional packing, secure storage, and 24/7 delivery for local, long-distance, and international moves between the mainland U.S., Hawaii, and beyond. The company’s core values center on transparency, reliability, meticulous care for belongings, continuous improvement, and customer-focused service. Move Happy provides guaranteed, upfront pricing with no hidden fees, 99% accurate quotes, and guaranteed delivery dates for qualifying long-distance moves. Its trained teams use detailed packing, wrapping, and protection methods for furniture, electronics, and buildings, supported by technology-driven inventory tracking and more than 250,000 square feet of secure, state-of-the-art storage facilities. Move Happy’s culture of weekly training and evolving service standards supports a consistent, high-quality experience for every customer, with around-the-clock support and an emphasis on making moves smooth and stress-free. The company also maintains specialized services for military personnel, including PCS-focused solutions tailored to the unique requirements and timelines of service members and their families.

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