UQPAY Launches Enterprise-Grade Card Issuing Capabilities for AI Agents

Introducing UQPAY's FlashCard for AI Agents

Introducing FlashCard: A Payment Card Built for Enterprise-Grade AI Agents

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UQPAY today announced FlashCard, a virtual card model designed for AI-agent and automation-driven payment flows. FlashCard issues payment credentials for a defined task and applies lifecycle controls so credentials can expire or be invalidated after completion.

As AI agents are increasingly used to execute operational tasks, payment credentials are being used in more automated environments. UQPAY developed FlashCard to support controls at the task level, including spending boundaries, merchant constraints, and validity windows.

“Automation can improve execution speed, but payments in agent workflows also require clear control boundaries and auditability,” said Jack Li, CEO of UQPAY. “FlashCard is designed to support those requirements through policy-based issuance and lifecycle management.”

According to UQPAY, FlashCard supports the following control features:

- Task-scoped issuance: one card credential mapped to a defined payment objective

- Policy controls: configurable rules before use

- Lifecycle controls: expiry or invalidation after completion or time limit

- Settlement handling: reconciliation based on configured settlement rules

Policy configuration may include:

- Merchant Category Code (MCC) controls

- Spending limits

- Merchant-level allow/deny rules

- Time- and location-based validity settings

UQPAY said FlashCard is designed for integration into developer and AI tooling environments, including API- and CLI-based operational workflows.

Example CLI usage:

uqpay flashcard create --amount 500 --mcc 5734 --merchant "AWS" --ttl 24h

#returns task-scoped card artifacts for controlled agent execution

AI agents are already participating in real economic actions. The core question is no longer “Can they pay?” but “Can they pay in a bounded, auditable, and secure way?”

FlashCard is UQPAY’s answer: a payment primitive designed for autonomous execution, with security, programmability, and agent-native integration as first principles.

One card. One task. Greater control and auditability.



About UQPAY

UQPAY Group is a global fintech innovation group headquartered in Singapore, with operations spanning digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech venture capital. Since its founding in 2016, UQPAY has leveraged payment innovation to build an end-to-end, secure, and compliant full-stack payment infrastructure, empowering businesses to achieve borderless growth in the digital and intelligent economy.

Amid the new economic wave driven by AI and Web3, UQPAY is positioned to deliver next-generation payment infrastructure for the programmable economy — building a real-time, scalable, and intelligently orchestrated global payment network that enables new growth models for enterprises, digital-native ecosystems, and future autonomous agents worldwide.

UQPAY holds key payment and financial licenses across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, and serves as a principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International — the world's three major card networks — deeply embedded in the global payment and clearing ecosystem. We connect not just transactions, but the future of global commerce and value flow.

Contact UQPAY

Website: https://www.uqpay.com/en

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uqpaytechnology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/uqpay

Twitter: www.x.com/uqpaysg

UQPAY Group

55 AYER RAJAH CRESCENT, #04-06, SINGAPORE 139949

Email: Marketing@uqpay.com

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