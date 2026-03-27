Williamson County Deputy Charged with Stalking

Chapel Hill – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Williamson County deputy.

On January 30th, at the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI agents began investigating allegations of stalking relating to domestic matters involving Cody King (DOB 8/27/1988). During the investigation, TBI agents gathered evidence and on Wednesday, the Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments charging King with six counts of Observation Without Consent and one count of Stalking.

On Thursday, King was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

TBI has conducted its independent investigation into this matter with the complete cooperation of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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