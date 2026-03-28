Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.27.26

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Madeline Drake, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat at the California Natural Resources Agency. Drake has been the Assistant Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2022. She was the Biodiversity Coordinator at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2021 to 2022. Drake held multiple positions at the United States Fish and Wildlife Service from 2017 to 2021, including Senior Fish and Wildlife Biologist and Fish and Wildlife Biologist. She was a California Sea Grant State Fellow at California State Parks from 2016 to 2017. She earned a Master of Science degree in Animal Biology from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science from the University of South Carolina. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,512. Drake is a Democrat.

Julie Clowes, of Pasadena, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director and Southern California Regional Advisor at the Office of Small Business Advocate. Clowes has been Founder of JC Solutions since 2025. She held multiple roles at the United States Small Business Administration from 2003 to 2025, including Los Angeles District Director, San Francisco District Director, Washington, D.C. Deputy District Director, and a Senior Attorney in the Office of the General Counsel. Clowes earned a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Bradley University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,060. Clowes is a Democrat.

Janice Cheung-Powell, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Building Standards Commission. Cheung-Powell has served as Fire Marshal for the Redwood City Fire Department since 2024. She served as a Designated Campus Fire Marshal at the University of California, San Francisco from 2020 to 2024. Cheung-Powell was a Fire Protection Engineer at the San Francisco Fire Department from 2015 to 2020. She was an Environmental Health and Safety Manager at First Solar from 2012 to 2015. Cheung-Powell was Deputy Fire Marshal at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory from 2008 to 2009. She was a Technical Property Specialist at The Hartford from 2006 to 2008. She was a Field Risk Engineer at FM Global from 2003 to 2006. Cheung-Powell is a member of the Hospital Building Safety Board with the California Department of Health Care Access and Information. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cheung-Powell is registered without party preference.

Olivia Mae Asuncion, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Building Standards Commission. Asuncion has been a Project Architect at Quattrocchi Kwok Architects since 2021. She held multiple positions at Shah Kawasaki Architects from 2015 to 2021, including Architect and Design Professional. Asuncion was a Project Assistant at Equity Community Builders from 2010 to 2013. She is a member of the United States Access Board and the California Commission on Disability Access. Asuncion earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Asuncion is a Democrat.

Rhys Williams, of Orangevale, has been appointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. Williams held multiple roles in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2025, including Acting Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor on Infrastructure, Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary, and Senior Advisor on Emergency Preparedness and Management. He was Chief of Staff at the Office of Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom from 2014 to 2019. Williams was Communications Director at the Office of Senate Pro Tempore in the Senate Rules Committee from 2012 to 2014. He earned a Master of Science in Economics degree from the University of Wales and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from the University of Exeter. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Jay Bradshaw, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Transportation Commission, where he has served since 2022. Bradshaw has been the Executive Secretary Treasurer of the North Coast States Council of Carpenters since 2026. He was Executive Secretary Treasurer at the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council from 2021 to 2026. Bradshaw was Executive Director at the Carpenters 46 Northern California Counties Conference Board from 2019 to 2021. He was Director of Organizing at the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council from 2008 to 2019. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bradshaw is a Democrat.

Michele Wyatt, of Lake Forest, has been appointed to the California Earthquake Authority Advisory Panel. Wyatt has been Vice President, Head of Claims at AAA Auto Club Enterprises since 2023. She was Vice President, Head of Auto Claims and Operations at USAA from 2022 to 2023. Wyatt held multiple positions at Mutal of Enumclaw Insurance Company from 2015 to 2022, including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Head of Claims and Chief Claims Officer. She held multiple positions at Farmers Insurance Group of Companies from 2002 to 2015, including Vice President, Head of West Auto Claims, Vice President of Auto Claims and Assistant Vice President of Auto. Wyatt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wyatt is a Democrat.