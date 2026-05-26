Governor Newsom signs legislation 5.26.2026

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 25, 2026, as "Memorial Day."The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below: PROCLAMATIONOn Memorial Day, we remember those who laid down their lives in defense of our nation...

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