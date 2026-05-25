Governor Newsom secures Presidential Emergency Declaration approval for Orange County hazmat response

Over the course of the response, California has mobilized more than 785 state and local first responders and emergency personnel, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, hazardous materials experts, public health officials, transportation crews, environmental scientists, and emergency coordinators working 24/7 alongside local agencies.

On Friday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency for Orange County and activated the State Operations Center, directing state agencies to coordinate rapidly with local officials to support response and recovery operations.

The federal Emergency Declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide direct federal assistance with personnel, equipment, and other specialized resources to support life-saving response.

Unlike a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, which is typically approved only after significant damage has already occurred, an emergency declaration is focused on immediate response and protective actions. The key distinction lies in timing, scope, and assistance: emergency declarations are issued during or in advance of an incident to prioritize immediate life-safety measures, where major disaster declarations occur after damage assessments to unlock broader, long-term recovery programs and individual assistance.

Residents are urged to continue following local emergency guidance and evacuation orders while response operations continue.

Evacuation orders are in place for your safety. If told to evacuate, don’t wait.

Individuals outside evacuation zones do not need to take additional precautionary measures at this time.

Stay away from the incident area and do not attempt to observe response operations in person.

Check on neighbors, older adults, and others who may need assistance accessing transportation, sheltering, or medical support.

Californians should rely on trusted information from local emergency officials and public health agencies — not rumors or social media speculation.

Resources and information

Visit the City of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.

Resources and other useful information for those affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident can be found on our Cal OES Community Resource page.

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Find your city’s emergency updates here: linktr.ee/cagovernor