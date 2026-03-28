ND Sober Ride Marks Five Years with Record St. Patrick's Day Usage

Vision Zero's ND Sober Ride program saw record use over the St. Patrick's Day holiday, providing 784 rides across North Dakota and marking a major milestone in the program's fifth year.

The 2026 campaign included 265 rides through Lyft and 519 rides through Uber, which was added for the first time this year. In comparison, 126 rides were provided through Lyft during the St. Patrick's Day campaign in 2025.

"ND Sober Ride continues to be a reliable option for North Dakotans who plan ahead and choose a sober ride," said NDDOT Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. "Expanding to include Uber allowed us to reach more people than ever before, helping prevent impaired driving."

Rides are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group. Businesses or organizations interested in supporting ND Sober Ride can contact jubailey@nd.gov for sponsorship opportunities.

ND Sober Ride is part of the statewide initiative to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.