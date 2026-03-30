‘Journeys’ Explores the Transformative Power of Psychedelic Therapy Through Intimate Human Stories

New documentary offers a compelling, grounded look at healing, science, and the evolving cultural conversation around psychedelics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journeys, a new feature documentary from Honor Arts, invites audiences into the deeply personal and often misunderstood world of psychedelic therapy. Through a series of intimate stories, the film follows individuals navigating trauma, mental health challenges, and personal transformation with the support of emerging psychedelic-assisted treatments.At a time when mental health crises continue to rise and traditional treatments fall short for many, Journeys presents a nuanced, human-centered exploration of alternative paths to healing. The film weaves together firsthand accounts, expert perspectives, and observational storytelling to create a grounded and accessible entry point into a rapidly evolving field.“Journeys is ultimately about people—real people searching for relief, meaning, and connection,” said director Christopher Cramer. “We wanted to strip away stigma and sensationalism and instead focus on the lived experiences that are shaping this conversation in a very real way.”The documentary arrives amid growing scientific and cultural interest in psychedelic therapies, with research institutions and policymakers increasingly examining their potential to address conditions such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety in end-of-life care. Journeys does not advocate or prescribe, but rather creates space for audiences to witness and reflect.Film Highlights:-Personal, character-driven stories of healing and transformation-Insight into psychedelic-assisted therapy practices and environments-Perspectives from facilitators, practitioners, and participants-A balanced, non-sensational approach to a complex subject-Documentary meets art filmJourneys is part of a broader storytelling initiative, with additional content and interviews being released online to expand the conversation and provide deeper context for audiences.Screenings & AvailabilityJourneys will premiere in Denver April 9th and available to buy/rent April 10th on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vimeo and Dish. Additional screenings and distribution plans to be announced. For the latest updates, screening information, and to view the trailer, visit www.journeysfilm.com Preorder is currently available on AppleTV. Preorders help support independent filmmakers by giving them better day one numbers for the algorithm.Contact: director Christopher James Cramer | chris@honorarts.comPress Kit:Available upon request, contact devin@honorarts.com

Journeys Trailer

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