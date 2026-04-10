'Journeys' Psilocybin Therapy Documentary Meets Art Film Now Available on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vimeo, and Dish

The Journeys Breakdown

independent documentary on psychedelic therapy, mental health, and healing now available to rent or buy on major VOD platforms.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journeys, the independent feature documentary exploring psilocybin assisted psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health healing, is now available worldwide in English speaking territories on major video-on-demand platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vimeo On Demand, and Dish. Available in Spanish speaking territories in the coming weeks.Following a successful series of premiere screenings, conventions, festivals and growing audience, Journeys is expanding its reach through digital distribution—making the film accessible to global audiences interested in mental health, trauma recovery, and alternative therapies.Directed by Christopher Cramer and produced by Honor Arts, Journeys offers an intimate, human-centered look at individuals navigating depression, PTSD, and personal transformation through emerging psychedelic-assisted therapy practices. Through real stories and observational filmmaking, the documentary presents a grounded and balanced perspective on one of the fastest-growing areas in mental health research discussing not just the treatment but the ethics, reciprocity and science of this growing practice as more states and first world countries vote and open up the therapeutic modality.The film arrives at a pivotal moment as psychedelic research gains traction across the United States and globally, with increasing attention from medical institutions, policymakers, and the public. Journeys contributes to this cultural shift by focusing on lived experience rather than advocacy—offering viewers an accessible entry point into complex and often misunderstood topics.Watch “Journeys” Online:The film is now available to rent or purchase on:Apple TVAmazonGoogle PlayVimeo On DemandDishViewers can find direct viewing links, trailer, and additional information at:In addition to the film’s release, the team behind Journeys is launching an ongoing digital series featuring over a year’s worth of “cutting room floor” stories—extended interviews, deeper personal journeys, and additional perspectives that expand on the film’s themes. These short-form releases will be published regularly on the film’s YouTube channel, creating an evolving library of content designed to continue the conversation around mental health, healing, and psychedelic-assisted therapy. This extended storytelling initiative allows audiences to engage more deeply with the subject matter beyond the documentary, offering continued learning, reflection, and connection over time.About “Journeys”Journeys is a feature-length documentary focused on psychedelic therapy, mental health treatment, trauma healing, and personal transformation. The film explores the emotional, psychological, and cultural dimensions of alternative healing methods through real-world stories and immersive storytelling.Filmed in Colorado, Oregon and CaliforniaAbout Honor ArtsHonor Arts is an independent film production company creating documentary films and original content. While normally these filmmakers work in the sci-fi and horror realm. This particular documentary presented the team with a unique opportunity and after two years of working on the project, they are happy to present "Journeys" to the public.Media Contact:media@honorarts.comPress Kit available upon requestDirector contact for interviews:chris@honorarts.com

Journeys Trailer

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