RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Communications Director

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Agency Title: Communications Director

Job ID: 31999

Date Open: 03/27/2026

Date Close: 04/06/2026

DMPED Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) coordinates, plans, supervises, and executes economic development efforts in the District of Columbia, toward the goals of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue.

DMPED develops and implements policies and programs that drive equitable economic growth and provide District residents with pathways to the middle class. The Deputy Mayor oversees a cluster of agencies that are central to the District’s housing strategy, including the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Office of Planning (OP), DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), DC Housing Authority (DCHA), and Office of the Tenant Advocate.

Position Description:

The incumbent serves as DMPED’s Public Information Officer, and strategic communications expert, in addition to leading a team of communications and marketing professionals seeking to foster economic development across the District. This position plans, designs, and executes comprehensive, citywide campaigns to convey information and influence policy impacting DMPED’s programs. The incumbent also provides strategic advice and/or staff support to the cluster of District agencies reporting to the Deputy Mayor. The incumbent will also provide counsel and/or staff support to the cluster of District agencies reporting to the Deputy Mayor. The position is expected to coordinate successfully with all senior management staff across the DMPED.

Specific Duties Include:

Develops and leads a long-range strategic communications plan to improve and sustain agency missions.

Develops and executes short and long-term marketing, communications, and public relations strategies on behalf of DMPED.

Works with the Deputy Mayor; agency cluster leaders; Executive Office of the Mayor leaders; and other stakeholders to strategically position and advance issues of importance to DMPED, and advise on communications issues.

Assists the Deputy Mayor and other key DMPED staff in the development and delivery of agency messages, with emphasis on all areas of communications including writing, presentation developments, and marketing.

Develops and maintains consistent DMPED brand identity and presentation of all print and electronic materials. Develops market plans in support of achieving strategic objectives and targeted outcomes.

Oversees editorial direction, design, production, and distribution of all organization publications.

Plans and organizes press conferences and other organization events and programs as required.

Implements marketing support programs and materials, such as electronic media, advertising, printed materials, market research; and participates in statewide marketing and promotional partnerships.

Oversees the development of speeches, news releases, correspondence, newsletters, articles, web content, and other written materials. Conducts research on matters relating to communications and marketing.

Manages the DMPED website and DMPED’s associated websites, including directing staff to rotate headlines, the addition of new content, and/or the removal/refreshment of old and/or outdated information.

Delivers presentations on program status, accomplishments, problems, and program objectives to senior DMPED officials, other government officials, and executives, both internal and external.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in marketing, communications, or related field preferred.

At least 10-12 years of relevant or transferable experience.

Knowledge of local and regional news media

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Strong staff management skills.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Superior customer service skills as well as the ability to elevate these skills in others.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Salary: This position is a grade MSS-15 on the District government’s management supervisory service (MSS) salary scale. The salary ranges from $127,030 to $177,839. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency’s organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following LINK

In the Search Jobs section, enter: 31999

Click on the job requisition titled: Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.