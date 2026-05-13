Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on New Community Park at Skyland Town Center, Delivering Another Win at Historic Ward 7 Redevelopment

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, May 14 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join community members, District leaders, and representatives of the Skyland Development Team to cut the ribbon on a new community park at Skyland Town Center. The new Skyland Town Center Community Park is part of the final phase of the three-phase redevelopment of Skyland Town Center—a decades-long project that was stalled for years, but that Mayor Bowser successfully unstuck to deliver a vibrant new residential and retail community in Ward 7.

The park will be dedicated to the late Karen Williams, former Ward 7 State Board of Education representative, onetime president of the Hillcrest Community Civic Association, and wife of long-time community activist Earl Williams, the Chair of Skyland Town Center Taskforce.

Nearly an acre in size, Town Center Park will provide active leisure space for both residents and visitors, with trellises and seating for longer-term recreation, a flexible use plaza with concrete pavers, and a natural playground with a safety surface.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 14 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Wendell Felder, Ward 7

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Latrena Owens, Director of Real Estate, DMPED

Rahsaan Bernard, Chief Operating Officer, WC Smith

Earl Williams, Chair, Skyland Town Center Taskforce

WHERE:

Skyland Town Center Community Park

2218 Town Center Drive SE (Adjacent)

*Closest Bus Routes: C21, C23, C27, C53, D10*

*Closest Bikeshare: Marion Barry Ave & Naylor Rd SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser