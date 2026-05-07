DMPED Releases Capitol Hill Construction Impact Grant Program to Support Small Businesses Affected by Local Construction 

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) today announced the release of the Capitol Hill Construction Impact Grant Program (CHCI), offering short-term financial support to small businesses affected by construction near Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Potomac Avenue SE, and along 8th Street SE.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Capitol Hill and every neighborhood across our city,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “The Capitol Hill Construction Impact Grant Program ensures that our small businesses and the jobs they support remain strong during this period of disruption.”

Construction in these corridors may temporarily restrict customer access and reduce business visibility, creating financial pressures throughout the project period. To help mitigate these impacts, the CHCI Grant offers funding to support essential operating costs such as rent, utilities, insurance, common area maintenance, mortgage payments, and other eligible expenses.

DMPED anticipates awarding between 10 and 30 grants, with total funding of up to $150,000. Individual awards are expected to range from $5,000 to $15,000. Funding was secured in partnership with Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen.

Eligible businesses must be located within the designated impact area and affected by either the 8th Street Bus Priority Project or the Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Avenue SE Intersection Project.

Applicants must also have fewer than 100 employees, generate under $15 million in annual revenue, operate no more than three franchise locations, maintain a brick-and-mortar presence offering in-person services, and be in good standing with the District of Columbia.

Businesses can learn more and apply at dmped.dc.gov/service/grant-opportunities.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 12, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

DMPED will also host a virtual information session for interested applicants; details will be posted on the DMPED website.

For questions, contact the DMPED Business Development Team at [email protected]or (202) 727-6365.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Charles Basham III (DMPED) – 202-406-0819; [email protected]