MSP Leonardtown Press Release 3/27/2026

March 27, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 27, 2026

On 3/13/2026, TFC Piscopo-Bann responded to Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road for the report of a single vehicle collision. During the investigation, information was obtained that there was a handgun in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Polymer 80 handgun with no serial number and a 24 round extended magazine. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Zamahri Lydell Talley, 22 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Possession of a Firearm Without Serial #.

On 3/13/2026, Cpl Johnson responded to G&H Jewelers for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, the suspects identified as Corey Michael Bridgett, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD and Eunda Keffie Kelly Hensley, 52 of Lexington Park, MD, had already left the scene but were located nearby. During the investigation, Bridgett provided a false name and was subsequently arrested for that as well as arrest warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The manager of G&H Jewelers advised that Bridgett and Hensley had stolen approximately $200 worth of jewelry on 3/12/2026. Hensley’s purse was inventoried in an attempt to locate the stolen jewelry from the earlier theft. No jewelry belonging to G&H Jewelers was located, however, suspected cocaine and associated drug paraphernalia were found and seized. Hensley was placed under arrest and both her and Bridgett were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Bridgett was charged with Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution and Hensley was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 3/20/2026, Cpl Johnson responded to a residence on Morgan Road, Hollywood, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Christina Lynn Rivas, 52 of Hollywood, MD was trespassing on the property and became disorderly while on scene. Rivas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

On 3/20/2026, Tpr Bryant conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Triangle Drive, Charlotte Hall, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jayden Lemonde Curl, 21 of Mechanicsville, MD had an extraditable warrant through Montgomery County, TX and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Percocets. Curl was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Additionally, he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice – TX.

On 3/20/2026, TFC Oliva Flores responded to a two vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Buck Hewitt Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene before Troopers arrived. Andrew Bertram Rothwell, 44 of Leonardtown, MD was located nearby and was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed an unloaded handgun and a loaded magazine in the same box. Rothwell was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Handgun – Wear Under the Influence. He was also issued numerous citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 3/26/2026, TFC Eckrich responded to the McDonald’s, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Joshua Antoine Miles, 37 of Newburg, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Miles was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/14/2026, Erika Gene Weber, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 3/15/2026, Robert William Glascoe, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 3/20/2026, Andrew Bertram Rothwell, 44 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Oliva Flores

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/13/2026, Corey Michael Bridgett, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl Johnson for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 3/13/2026, Douglas Bernard Mason, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps for FTA: Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution

On 3/14/2026, Francisco Martin Cobena-Jimenez, 49 of Pasadena, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 3/14/2026, Jamarr Sherman Mackall, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/15/2026, Charles Bernard Wathen, 49 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle x2

On 3/17/2026, Adam Carroll Hill, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl Bauer for Violation of Probation: Prescription/Remove Label, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at [email protected]