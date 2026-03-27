Celebrating the Life of Major Sorffly Davius

Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks at the funeral service of Major Sorffly Davius who died March 6, 2026, while serving with the 42nd Infantry Division at Camp Buehring, Kuwait

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you very much. Many times I've stood in this very place on different occasions, addressing the congregation, talking about how good God is to all of us. And on days like this, I just sometimes feel like God, what was the plan here? Because as you're hearing, there was a good man, a great man in life, who is no longer with us and even the most faithful have to say, “Why, Lord, why?”

I understand the pain, the deep pain that Angeline — when I spoke to Angeline on the phone, I talked about, I'm also a mom, I'm also a wife, and I cannot imagine the searing pain of a loss of my loved one. I never take him for granted, and I'm so sorry for your loss, sweetheart. I truly am. But there must have been something special about him during your courtship where you saw that he could be an incredible role model for your children, the children you would have someday. And indeed, you heard from your beautiful daughter, Ayva, that he had the effect that you'd want, so people who got to know him felt fortunate.

More years you were entitled to, but for the years he lived, they were extraordinary. And I hope that you'll keep that letter from Captain Schwenk, that each one of your children will have a copy of that as they grow older and tell their children about the grandfather they may not have known in life, but the lives that he touched — so many people in this room and beyond. So to you, Angeline and Ethan and Ayva, Maya, Audrey, Logan, Leina, little Leina, my heart goes out to you and to your mom, Major Davius's mom, Marie, and all the siblings. Large family, large, tight family, I can see it through all the faces of the cousins and the aunts and uncles and everyone. It's a beautiful thing to witness here.

Reverend Dr. Bernard, I thank you for opening up this beautiful place for people to come to reflect, to share a beautiful life story. Also, I want to give recognition to Major General Shields and all of the members of the National Guard that I'm so proud to be associated with here in the State of New York. Our Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, I thank him for his presence here today. Also, our Police Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, you'll be hearing from her shortly, and our great Attorney General, Tish James, has joined us as well. I want to thank her for all her service and all the electeds, but most importantly — the family number one — but also all those in uniform: First responders, FDNY, police department, and the members of the military who, in my judgment, do not get the recognition you should have every single day.

So on behalf of 20 million New Yorkers, I'm here to say thank you to all of you as well, and I'll never forget that sense of all when I see people like Major Davius, who could have done anything with his life. Growing up in Haiti, a child wanted to come to this country, but he didn't come to this country to be served, he came to this country to serve, and that is what sets him apart as a human being, and we are all beneficiaries of that. FDNY, EMT, New York City Police Officer, Air National Guard, Army National Guard, my God, his closet must be filled with so many uniforms. I mean who in life takes on so many different challenges and every single one of them, he puts his life out there for others. He did that. That is extraordinary.

About one percent of our population raises their hand and says, “I'll serve in our military to protect us.” He was part of that elite group of people touched by God's message to all of us: Don't just come to earth and take up space, come to earth and make a difference, put yourself out there. And so, to the children, I hope you know that your father lived that life, and that life lives on through you. That is the responsibility that's put on your shoulders, children, teenagers, younger baby, that's part of who you are now, and you need to be there for your mother and your grandmother as well. They need your strength and I know that you're capable of that because of the father that you had.

I think about the most recent war with Iran. I decided to walk the halls of the Moynihan Train Station just to thank the members of Empire Shield for keeping us safe because everyone was anxious in this city — we've been a target before, are we going to be okay? And all of our passengers are coming through this logical target. And I walked through and shook the hands of so many men and women standing there on guard to protect all of us and I reflect on the fact that was just shortly after the news of the loss of Major Davius' Life. Colonel Jeffrey Roth told me what an incredibly positive influence Sorffly was. Everyone who served with him loved him, just loved him. You don't hear that every day about someone. It was so hard for them to process his loss. They just could not get over it. He was really born a protector. He looked after his mom. His first job, he wanted to make sure he could get his mom a car back in Haiti. He took care of his family. Even when he was in dangerous situations abroad, he'd make sure he made that phone call to see how the kids did on a test, always keeping that connection with his family.

And the people whose lives were not just enriched, but literally saved because of his work. The time he was in the back of an ambulance, a woman's lungs were filling with fluid. She was growing paler, her life was slipping away, and he took hold of that situation. He says, “We're not losing her,” and they didn't. So to all those who may never know this man, know there's men and women like him all over who are out there saving lives, and I am eternally grateful. I can never say it enough. I heard that he also could balance all of his duties as a citizen soldier, a first responder, as well as a father. He seemed indestructible, and that’s why this news of his loss is so devastating. How could a man with such an insatiable zest for life and service be taken from all of us?

The Bible teaches, “Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted.” Now that is God's promise, but I will also say this: I know that comfort seems elusive right now. It's not there yet, but it does come to you. Let the memories of Sorffly be just the positive influence he had on children, the people he served with, his community, his faith, his family because so many people have been touched by him. I think of him as the boundless energy — his warm voice on the phone, his smile that could light up a room, and the barbecues you heard about from his daughter. Someone in the family has to step up and cook this summer, someone's going to take responsibility for that.

But let me close with this: there's a lyric from Sorffly’s favorite song, ‘Firm Foundation' by the Christian singer, Cody Carnes. It says, “Rain came and wind blew. My house was built on you. I'm safe with you and I'm going to make it through.” You are going to make it through. You are going to make it through because of the strength of God and the love of a community that'll never let you down. But also, I know that grief is the price you pay for love. That's why it hurts so much, because he loved well, and he was loved right back. And I just want to say, yes while he was a protector of others, I'm asking God to protect your family, protect your family now until you are united in heaven with him again.

So with that, may God bless his eternal soul. May God bless all who loved him. May God bless the United States of America and all those who are in uniform to protect all of us. Thank you very much.