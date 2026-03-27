Watch for it: The I-10 Wild Horse Pass Project traffic shift

PHOENIX – Traffic shifts in both directions are set to begin the week of March 30 on Interstate 10 near State Route 387/Pinal Avenue in the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project area.

Traffic lanes will be shifted to the outside shoulder between mileposts 181 and 187 in order to continue working on the widening of I-10. This lane configuration is expected to be in place for approximately one year while crews work on construction of a third general purpose lane.

Eastbound I-10 traffic shift begins at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31

Westbound I-10 traffic shift begins at 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 2

Earlier this month, motorists may have noticed that crews shifted traffic at the I-10 bridges over the Gila River. All traffic in both directions was moved onto the new westbound I-10 bridge so that crews could remove a remaining portion of the eastbound I-10 bridge and complete the new one.

ADOT reminds motorists to pay attention and slow down to 55 mph while traveling through this active construction work zone.

Once completed, the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project will help reduce traffic congestion and travel times through the area. This 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson will complete the last area to be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. The entire I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project is scheduled to be complete by late 2029.

To learn more about the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project, visit www.i10wildhorsepasscorridor.com.

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