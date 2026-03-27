SR 89A guardrail work starting along Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks

FLAGSTAFF – A guardrail replacement project along the State Route 89A switchbacks at the north end of Oak Creek Canyon is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 1, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

SR 89A is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane at times along the 3-mile stretch (mileposts 387-390) between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook. Work typically will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday. Flag crews and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone. A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

When around-the-clock restrictions are needed, temporary traffic signals will be used to allow traffic to travel through the work zone one direction at a time. Project information is available at azdot.gov/SR89Aguardrail.

While restrictions are in place, drivers who would normally use SR 89A in the switchbacks area should consider an alternate route along Interstate 17 and SR 179 to travel between Flagstaff and Sedona.

The project will replace older sections of guardrail, reconstruction sections of curb and gutter and install concrete barriers in some areas. Work is scheduled for completion by late summer (2026).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.