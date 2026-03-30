Policy Pathways and VCU RISE to Launch UNCOUNTED: VIRGINIA
The Commonwealth's First Civilian-Led Database on In-Custody Deaths
The Virginia initiative is part of a broader national effort led by a team at Uncounted: National working together to expand Uncounted state by state through collaboration with local institutions and community partners. Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, the director of Uncounted: National, is thrilled to have an opportunity to collaborate with VCU Wilder School Dean, Dr. Susan T. Gooden, and VCU RISE Director, Dr. Nakeina E. Douglas-Glenn, on this important initiative that brings recognition and transparency to custodial deaths across Virginia by drawing upon civilians and other responsible citizens to report individuals who die in prisons, jails, and detention centers. Dr. Lucas stated: “We envision a future where every death in custody is reported, documented, and analyzed to drive meaningful reforms in the criminal justice system and prevent unnecessary loss of life.”
The event will feature a panel discussion with members of the Uncounted: National team:
- Logan Sowers, Coordinator, Administrative Operations
- Amelia Rooney, Coordinator, Quantitative Data and Research Analysis
- Jule Trent, Research Assistant
VCU Wilder School Professor, Dr. Amy Cook, a book discussion with UCLA Professor, Dr. Terence Keel, acclaimed author of "The Coroner’s Silence: Death Records and the Hidden Victims of Police Violence," whose work explores systemic gaps in the reporting and investigation of deaths in custody.
Event Details:
Event: UNCOUNTED Virginia Kick-Off
Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM EST (Lunch begins at 11:00 AM)
Location: Wilder School Raleigh Building, Room B001
1001 W. Franklin Street
Richmond, VA 23284
The event is free and open to the public. Researchers, policymakers, law enforcement officers, advocates, students, and community members are encouraged to attend.
The work of Uncounted: Virginia is funded in part by grants from the Wilder School Criminal Justice Program and the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. RMHF is committed to its mission of fostering an equitable and healthy Richmond region.
For more information on Uncounted: Virginia, contact: Rise@vcu.edu
Please RSVP to reserve your spot and lunch: https://tinyurl.com/3c9xa2rs
D Pulane Lucas
Policy Pathways, Inc.
+1 804-814-7197
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