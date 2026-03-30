Policy Pathways and VCU RISE to Launch UNCOUNTED: VIRGINIA

Uncounted: Virginia Kick-Off Flyer Page 1 Uncounted: Virginia Kick-Off Flyer Page 2 Uncounted: Virginia Kick-Off Flyer Page 3

The Commonwealth's First Civilian-Led Database on In-Custody Deaths

We envision a future where every death in custody is reported, documented, and analyzed to drive meaningful reforms in the criminal justice system and prevent unnecessary loss of life.” — Dr. D Pulane Lucas

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Policy Pathways and the VCU Wilder School Research Institute for Social Equity (RISE) will launch Uncounted : Virginia, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at preventing, documenting, and analyzing in-custody deaths across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM EDT at the Wilder School Raleigh Building, Room B001 (1001 W. Franklin Street, Richmond, VA 23284). Box lunches will be available from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Book signing will take place at the conclusion of the event.The Virginia initiative is part of a broader national effort led by a team at Uncounted: National working together to expand Uncounted state by state through collaboration with local institutions and community partners. Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, the director of Uncounted: National, is thrilled to have an opportunity to collaborate with VCU Wilder School Dean, Dr. Susan T. Gooden, and VCU RISE Director, Dr. Nakeina E. Douglas-Glenn, on this important initiative that brings recognition and transparency to custodial deaths across Virginia by drawing upon civilians and other responsible citizens to report individuals who die in prisons, jails, and detention centers. Dr. Lucas stated: “We envision a future where every death in custody is reported, documented, and analyzed to drive meaningful reforms in the criminal justice system and prevent unnecessary loss of life.”The event will feature a panel discussion with members of the Uncounted: National team:- Logan Sowers, Coordinator, Administrative Operations- Amelia Rooney, Coordinator, Quantitative Data and Research Analysis- Jule Trent, Research AssistantVCU Wilder School Professor, Dr. Amy Cook, a book discussion with UCLA Professor, Dr. Terence Keel , acclaimed author of "The Coroner’s Silence: Death Records and the Hidden Victims of Police Violence," whose work explores systemic gaps in the reporting and investigation of deaths in custody.Event Details:Event: UNCOUNTED Virginia Kick-OffDate: Tuesday, April 21, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM EST (Lunch begins at 11:00 AM)Location: Wilder School Raleigh Building, Room B0011001 W. Franklin StreetRichmond, VA 23284The event is free and open to the public. Researchers, policymakers, law enforcement officers, advocates, students, and community members are encouraged to attend.The work of Uncounted: Virginia is funded in part by grants from the Wilder School Criminal Justice Program and the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. RMHF is committed to its mission of fostering an equitable and healthy Richmond region.For more information on Uncounted: Virginia, contact: Rise@vcu.eduPlease RSVP to reserve your spot and lunch: https://tinyurl.com/3c9xa2rs

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