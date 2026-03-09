Policy Pathways and VCU’s Wilder School Announce 2026 Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service

Flyer for the 2026 Policy Pathways Summer Academy VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs's Dean Susan Gooden Speaks to Summer Academy Participants Summer Academy Participants Present on Cote D'Ivoire's Cocoa Industry

Register Now for Two-Week Summer Leadership Academy for High School and College Students!

The Policy Pathways Summer Academy was an incredible experience. It gave me the chance to strengthen my research skills, build confidence, and learn in a supportive environment. ” — Neha Jain, Summer Academy 2024 Alumni

RICHMOND , VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young people across the country are redefining civic engagement, questioning long-standing systems, and demanding thoughtful solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. While their passion is undeniable, meaningful access to policy-making spaces often remains limited. Policy Pathways, Inc. , a Richmond-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is committed to closing that gap by equipping youth across the country with early exposure to public policy, public administration, and international affairs.Applications are now open for the 2026 Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service . The two-week in-person and virtual program will take place on the scheduled weekdays between Monday, June 22 – Friday, July 3, 2026, and the priority application deadline is Friday, May 1, 2026.Designed for youth and young adults ages 15–25, the Summer Academy provides a dynamic and interactive learning experience led by distinguished professors, policy experts, and influential decision-makers. Participants explore real-world policy challenges while developing critical research, analytical, leadership, and communication skills essential for success in public service careers.Policy Pathways fills a critical educational gap by offering specialized policy training that many high schools and traditional academic programs do not provide. Through structured coursework and mentorship, students gain the tools to transform their interests into actionable pathways toward college study, professional advancement, and institutional impact.Throughout the Academy, participants examine a broad range of policy areas, including immigration, environmental policy, public health, criminal justice reform, social justice, housing policy, and more. The program culminates in a Capstone project, where students apply what they have learned to propose solutions to real policy challenges. No prior background in public policy is required.“I am always inspired by how each new cohort grows during the program,” said Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy Pathways. “Students begin the Academy eager but often unsure of how policy works. By the end, they are confidently engaging with policy frameworks, analyzing complex issues, and envisioning themselves as future leaders.”Full and partial scholarships are available. To apply, students should create a My Path account and complete the online application at https://policypathways.org/apply-now/ . Late applications will be accepted through May 15, 2026, on a space-available basis.Students who are ready to make a meaningful impact in their schools, neighborhoods, communities, and the world are encouraged to apply and join a stellar cohort of youth and young people committed to leadership, service, and change.For more information, visit policypathways.org or contact Policy Pathways at (866) 465-6671 or info@policypathways.org.

