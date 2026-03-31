Communikit Delivers Critical Alerts For Faster Crisis Response

Users of Communikit apps can opt in to receive critical alerts directly on their devices via push notification, SMS or phone call.

Communikit has introduced a new emergency management tool designed to deliver life-saving information to community members instantly across multiple channels.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communikit (one of the fastest-growing mobile communications platforms for First Nations, municipalities, and organizations) has introduced a powerful new emergency management toolkit designed to deliver urgent, life-saving information to community members instantly across multiple channels.

In an emergency, timing is everything. Residents can now receive critical alerts sent by community emergency management staff instantly and simultaneously via push notifications, phone calls, or text messages. From wildfires and extreme weather to evacuation orders, shelter-in-place alerts, boil water advisories, and active safety threats, the platform gives emergency management staff the ability to quickly send clear, actionable instructions when the clock is ticking.

Send and Monitor Critical, Cost-Effective Public Safety Alerts

The critical alert system is currently being rolled out to all 230 active Communikit apps, and is included at no additional platform cost. Communities only pay a tiny service fee for the phone calls and text messages, while push notifications remain free. This keeps costs down for administrators, without sacrificing reliability or reach. Push notifications are delivered instantly and can override silent and do-not-disturb settings on iOS devices, ensuring urgent messages are seen immediately.

Admins can monitor critical alerts to confirm delivery, total costs, and user reach at a glance. Identification of failed notifications lets emergency teams quickly follow up with individuals who may not have received the alerts, ensuring no one is left uninformed when it matters most.

An Emergency Broadcast System for Everyone, Not Just Smartphones

Unlike traditional app-based public safety alerts, Communikit’s system is designed to reach everyone, including residents without smartphones. Community members can opt in to receive emergency alerts via phone or text within the app itself, or register for alerts through a dedicated online portal.

Proven in Real-World Emergencies

Communikit’s critical alerts have already displayed their value for Ermineskin Cree Nation in Alberta, where over 1,100 residents were notified of an active policing situation nearby and directed to avoid the area. Once the situation had been resolved, a follow-up alert confirmed the area was safe, delivering timely reassurance to the community. The total cost to reach all 1,100+ users? Under $3.

About Communikit

Communikit is an all-in-one communications platform for communities, First Nations, Tribal Councils, and municipalities that ensures your users never miss an update. Send out local news, community events, important documents, career opportunities, fillable forms, online polls, and emergency alerts at a moment’s notice to be received instantly.

Serving organizations large and small since 2018, Communikit reaches over 96,000 users today and has accumulated 4.3 million views. Visit www.communikit.com to book a demo.

The Bear: Emergency Alerts For Your Community With Communikit

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