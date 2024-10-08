Aivia Inc. Announces Communikit Apps Now Available For Municipalities

Communikit connects administration with community members, no matter where they are in the world.

Community-specific mobile applications put local news, events, and emergency alerts right in the users' pockets.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After recently celebrating the acquisition of 20% market share among First Nations and Tribal organizations across Canada, Aivia Inc. (the creators of the Communikit mobile app platform) is pleased to announce: Communikit will now be available for Canadian municipalities.

Municipalities and Tribal organizations face many similar challenges, including the need for instant communication of emergency notices, dissemination of information to community members, and facilitation of private communication between app users and administration. Given these similarities, the platform is expected to have great appeal for municipalities to solve common communication issues with citizens.

Communikit offers features such as emergency alerts, news updates, events, job postings, documents, and forms, putting vital information right in the pockets of community members. With just a simple tap, users can access a single channel of uninterrupted information, ensuring they never miss an update again.

The Communikit team plans to leverage their extensive experience in serving local governments since 2018, along with the careful fine-tuning of the software and service model, to help administrators and communications staff in municipalities realize maximum value for their citizens and community members.

The Communikit team looks forward to initiating pilot projects with key communities and further refining the platform to better serve their clients. Interested communities are encouraged to reach out to sales@aivia.ca for more information!

About Aivia

Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh) is a software and mobile app development company based out of Edmonton, Alberta. Aivia has been serving local and Tribal government clients since 2002, creating durable, scalable, and beautiful software.

About Communikit

Communikit is a mobile application platform developed by Aivia that enables the leadership of governments and organizations to communicate with their members at any time, no matter where they are. Communikit currently serves over 140 Nations and Indigenous organizations across Canada and has been in operation since 2018.

