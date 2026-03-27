Off Leash K9 Training Toledo Highlights 2-Week Board and Train with Lifetime Refreshers and Owner Support

Proud training moment at Off Leash K9 Training Toledo. Calm, focused, and learning inside Off Leash K9 Training Toledo. Reliable behavior starts beyond the training room.

Immersive training helps owners build reliable obedience, better manners, and real-world control, with support that continues after training ends.

Our goal is to help clients build lasting results they can continue long after training is complete.” — Dylan Beck

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is putting the spotlight on its 2-Week Board and Train program, a structured training option for owners who want practical obedience and better day-to-day control with their dogs. The program includes two weeks of immersive work with a professional trainer and is available for dogs 6 months or older.

The training is built around the kinds of skills owners use every day. Dogs work on sit, down, come, place, loose leash walking, heel in public spaces, greeting manners, door manners, and obedience around distractions. Training is carried out in multiple environments so dogs can build reliability beyond the home.

What the Program Includes

The 2-Week Board and Train includes boarding with a professional trainer, an e-collar, a 15-foot lead, and a one-on-one owner transfer session at completion. That handoff gives owners direct instruction on what their dog learned and how to maintain the training after the program ends.

A key part of the program is the support that continues after the dog goes home. Off Leash K9 Training Toledo includes free refresher lessons for the life of the dog and states that board and train graduates receive lifetime refresher support and owner transfer sessions.

The company presents the 2-Week Board and Train as a practical option for owners who want more consistency in real-world settings. For dogs with anxiety, aggression, or reactivity concerns, the team evaluates fit carefully and may recommend a different program when that is the safer or more suitable path.

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is based at 2218 Tedrow Rd. in Toledo and offers additional training services that include obedience programs, private lessons, puppy consultation, and behavior-focused options. The business asks interested owners to contact the team before paying online for the 2-Week Board and Train due to program demand and availability.

Owners who want to learn more about the 2-Week Board and Train program can contact Off Leash K9 Training Toledo for a free consultation.

About Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is a Toledo, Ohio-based dog training company offering obedience training, private lessons, puppy consultation, and board and train programs for dog owners in the area.

Media Contact

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

2218 Tedrow Rd.

Toledo, OH 43614

(419) 441-4023

michelle@offleashk9training.com

Best Dog Training Toledo, Ohio! 7 Month Old Lab Mix, Emmy!

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