Off Leash K9 Training Toledo Highlights 1-Week Freedom Board and Train for Recall, Place, and Manners

A calm public training moment showing a dog practicing focus, confidence, and obedience around real-world store distractions. A calm public training moment with two dogs practicing focus and obedience amidst real-world store distractions. A relaxed training moment showing a dog calmly resting while practicing obedience in a peaceful outdoor setting.

The one-week board and train program focuses on recall, place, extended sit, and everyday manners for dogs in Toledo and surrounding service areas.

The 1-Week Freedom Board and Train gives dogs focused time with a trainer and gives owners a structured handoff after the program is complete.” — Michelle Beck, Head Trainer and Location Manager

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is highlighting its 1-Week Freedom Board and Train program for dog owners seeking structured help with recall, place, sit, and common household manners.

The 1-Week Freedom Board and Train is a one-week immersive training program where a dog boards with a professional trainer. The program is designed to focus on practical obedience skills that support clearer communication between dogs and their owners during everyday routines.

The program includes come on command, sit and extended sit, place and extended place, waiting politely at doors and gates, and waiting politely for meals. Off Leash K9 Training Toledo also states that, after training is completed, the owner receives a 1.5-hour one-on-one session to review what the dog has learned and how to properly handle the dog.

The pricing page lists the 1-Week Freedom Board and Train as including full recall, place and extended place, sit and extended sit, recall in multiple distractions and multiple environments, greeting manners, door manners, meal manners, and an e-collar. The same page notes that anxiety, aggression, and behavior modification needs do not qualify for this package.

In addition to the 1-Week Freedom Board and Train, Off Leash K9 Training Toledo lists training options that include Basic Obedience, Basic & Advanced Obedience, 2-Week Board and Train, Puppy Training Consultation, Private Lessons, Basic Marker Mastery™, and Dog Aggression & Reactivity training.

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo serves dog owners in Toledo and surrounding communities, including Maumee, Monclova, Ottawa Hills, Lambertville, Shoreland, Harbor View, Oregon, Northwood, Walbridge, Moline, Holland, Silica, and Sylvania. Dog owners interested in the 1-Week Freedom Board and Train can contact the business to discuss whether the program fits their dog’s needs.

About Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo provides dog training services for owners in Toledo, Ohio and surrounding communities. The business offers structured obedience training, board and train programs, puppy training consultation, private lessons, Basic Marker Mastery™, and dog aggression and reactivity training. Off Leash K9 Training Toledo began in 2015 with Michelle Beck, Head Trainer and Location Manager.

Media Contact

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

2218 Tedrow Rd.

Toledo, OH 43614

Phone: (419) 441-4023

Email: michelle@offleashk9training.com

Website: https://toledodogtrainers.com/



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