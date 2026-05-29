Simplay3 Celebrates American Manufacturing with Limited Edition Series

Little ones can roll into fun with the Deluxe Expandable Kids Roller Coaster. The Fast Track Downhill Raceway is a great choice for kids who love cars and racing. With quiet ride wheels and an attached tray, the Roll & Stroll Quiet Ride Push Car helps bring everyone along for the fun!

To commemorate America's Semiquincentennial, the small business is releasing a special line of some of their bestselling products.

STREETSBORO, OH, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial, Simplay3 has launched a line of limited edition red, white and blue products that can help families celebrate this momentous occasion. The veteran-owned company is excited to share this collection and be a part of the celebration that directly supports their mission and values.All of the products in this new line give homage to the innovations and strides forward America has made in design, engineering, and manufacturing. With connections to multiple types of play, this line comprises some of Simplay3’s bestsellers. From viral ride-on toys like the Galaxy Glider, to one-piece racetracks and even pool accessories and mailboxes, this collection sees the significance of making products in the US and “doing it right”, as owner and veteran Tom Murdough has put into practice through his entire career. These products are designed for everyday use, and are built to last. From block parties to backyard barbecues, everything is made with durable resin that is UV resistant and ready for any occasion.Since being founded in 2016, Simplay3 has been dedicated to spreading joy through simple play, and being a part of the spaces America calls home. Simplay3’s story is synonymous with America’s story, bringing people together and igniting innovation through their products. Founder Tom Murdough is a pioneer of American manufacturing and toy making, and that effort is reflected in all of Simplay3’s catalog being designed and manufactured in Northeast Ohio. The goal is to deliver durable, high-quality toys and home goods that offer more opportunities for simple play, and more green time over screen time for kids and adults alike, bringing families together in the nation’s greatest celebration - America’s 250th.

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