Simplay3 Brings Simple Play to New York Toy Fair 2026

A look at Simplay3's booth at New York Toy Fair in 2023. Simplay3's founder, Tom Murdough. Simplay3's Blue Mountain Off-Road Adventure Sandbox with a lid that also serves as a race track.

The veteran-owned toy company will showcase their most popular products such as the Wobble Disk and Toddler Tower, as well as upcoming releases for 2026.

STREETSBORO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplay3 aims to bring more joy to life through simple play. We bring play time back to the basics and provide the tools to make fun, long-lasting memories. With guidance from Toy Industry Hall of Famer Tom Murdough , the Simplay3 team is built on the importance of exceeding customer expectations and delivering high-quality, durable, and unique products that are designed & manufactured in the United States. Tom’s “Do It Right” philosophy spearheaded the success of his previous endeavors, Little Tikes & Step2. Simplay3 now holds this motto along with decades of industry knowledge, trust, and innovation as the foundation for the company.This month, the Simplay3 team will be sharing their latest innovations and longtime favorites at New York Toy Fair 2026. This year the Simplay3 Company booth will occupy #1221 on level 3 of the exhibit hall, bursting with unique and exciting play opportunities for all to enjoy!Along with ultra-viral hits like our Rock Around Wobble Disk and Toddler Tower Adjustable Stool, there will be new standouts like our Coastal Crab Sandbox and Blue Mountain Off-Road Adventure Sandbox! These both take a spin on the traditional sandbox and add even more elements for kids to enjoy such as built-in seats and multi-functional lids. Both of these sandboxes are making a splash at Walmart and other major retailers, you won’t want to miss them!We will also be sharing sneak peeks of our launches to come in 2026. With new colors coming to our lineup, we also have new products that fit right into the trend of simple, yet entertaining toys that kids can use all sorts of ways. From ride-on toys to multi-use furniture, we’re set to launch products that are sure to be a hit! Be sure to come by and take a look at what we’ll have in store.Those and more will be on display at booth #1221 where the Simplay3 team will be there to guide you through the Simplay3 story. Be sure to follow us on all our social media accounts to stay up to date on all things Simplay3 & #ToyFair.And as we always say, it’s simple, PLAY!

