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MDC to host free pond management workshop April 9 in Chillicothe

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CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Learn about pond management with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) during a free program in Livingston County in April.

Join MDC fisheries staff for a pond management workshop from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Mildred Building at the Litton Agri-Science Center, 10780 LIV 235 in Chillicothe.

Registration is not required.

MDC professionals will cover a wide variety of topics, including pond site selection, pond construction, pond stocking, fisheries management, aquatic vegetation management, pond watershed management, and nuisance wildlife. 

Those with questions about building a new pond or with an existing pond on their property are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216611 or call the MDC Chillicothe office at 660-646-6122.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

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MDC to host free pond management workshop April 9 in Chillicothe

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